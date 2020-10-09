BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.76

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 1368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.68.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in BMC Stock by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.