B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

Shares of BMRRY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.65. 2,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.