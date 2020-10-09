Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BCRHF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

