Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:BCRHF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.
About Blue Capital Reinsurance
