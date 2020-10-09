Bloom (BLT) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $4,935.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloom has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00037985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.01526384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00157160 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

