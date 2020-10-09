Blakecoin (BLC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $12,236.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,069.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.64 or 0.03294057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.48 or 0.02145381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00433129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.01058961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00595412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,632,298 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.