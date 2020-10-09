BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $652.00 to $686.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $612.00 and last traded at $610.40, with a volume of 3729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $604.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.75.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

