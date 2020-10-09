BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) One Day Volume Hits $7,196.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $14,010.80 and approximately $7,196.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01523315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00158452 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

