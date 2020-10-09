Bitcore Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $443.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,070.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.51 or 0.03292590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.49 or 0.02145284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00431800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.01061154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00592467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00047811 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,430,228 coins and its circulating supply is 17,929,269 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

