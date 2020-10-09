Bitcoin Gold Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00073590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Korbit, DSX and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $142.78 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00591551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00048500 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000719 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, BitMarket, QuadrigaCX, Gate.io, Korbit, Graviex, Ovis, Bleutrade, TDAX, Zebpay, Coinone, CEX.IO, Indodax, YoBit, Coinnest, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Exmo, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, BitBay, Huobi, Bitfinex, Koineks, Braziliex, Bitsane, C2CX, Bitlish, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bitinka, Upbit, DSX and Negocie Coins. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

