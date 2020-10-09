BitCoen (BEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $129.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. BitCoen has a market cap of $79,822.56 and approximately $129.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 72% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.01234978 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,242.03 or 1.01549118 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

