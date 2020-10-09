Bit-Z Token (BZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.46 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bit-Z Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.25 or 0.04831583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

BZ is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 676,245,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,778,737 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

Bit-Z Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bit-Z Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bit-Z Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.