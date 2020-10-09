Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Shares Up 155.6%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT)’s stock price was up 155.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

Bioxytran, Inc, an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain.

