Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% Today

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded flat against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market cap of $652.43 million and approximately $408.82 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.90 or 0.04966515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

