Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BILL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.69.

BILL stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $111.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of -190.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,271,962 shares of company stock valued at $411,082,572 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

