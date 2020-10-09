BIKI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. BIKI has a market cap of $10.63 million and $1.42 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIKI has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.98 or 0.04955648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 543,998,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,068 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

