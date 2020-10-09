Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 3,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 10,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

