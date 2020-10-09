BidaskClub Lowers Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

PRTK has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $275.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

