Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,348 shares of company stock worth $38,527,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after acquiring an additional 827,499 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

