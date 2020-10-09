Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.87. 104,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,348 shares of company stock valued at $38,527,214. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

