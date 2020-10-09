Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $289,695.34

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $289,695.34 and traded as high as $322,089.00. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $319,571.00, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322,305.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $289,984.74. The stock has a market cap of $514.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $3,420.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.84 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

