Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

