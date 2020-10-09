Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY remained flat at $$26.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

