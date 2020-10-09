Benchmark Increases Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $125.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE DOOR opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 49.3% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.