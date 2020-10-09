Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Shares Up 0.4%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 3,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

About Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.