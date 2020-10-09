Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.18

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 51060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.