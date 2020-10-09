Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an average rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.41.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,005,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.