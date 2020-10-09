BASIC (BASIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $234,825.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. BASIC has a market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $234,825.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00257279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.01525297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157891 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,809,444,367 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

