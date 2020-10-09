Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.20

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.20 and traded as high as $27.53. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 18,014,072 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.58 to $31.71 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 39.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

