Barclays Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of HP stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

