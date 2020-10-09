Barclays Raises Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $135.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $129.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,860,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

