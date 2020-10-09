Barclays Begins Coverage on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Turning Point Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

