Barclays Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Barclays began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $1.33 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 1,042,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,081.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.