Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.20.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.