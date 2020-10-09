Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $41.00 at UBS Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of BK opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,125,000 after buying an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after buying an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 250,327 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

