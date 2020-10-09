Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,725,000 after buying an additional 1,133,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 287,042 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,598,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 269,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 266,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

