Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,969 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,509,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

