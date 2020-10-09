Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Set at $28.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.31.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.