Bank of America Increases Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $250.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $225.80 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $829,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,780 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.