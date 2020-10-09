Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s (BPXXY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:BPXXY remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.98. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, and financial products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. It operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Centre, and Other Activities segments.

