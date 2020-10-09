Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3,613.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01523315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,774,303 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.