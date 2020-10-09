Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes is well equipped with technologies to serve explorers focusing more on shale and offshore deep-water oil and gas rather than conventional production. Moreover, the company’s plan to extend its reach beyond oil fields to capitalize on LNG contracts is commendable. Encouragingly, it has a strong balance sheet. Notably, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio is at 0.28, signifying low debt exposure. Also, the oilfield service player’s cash balance can repay more than half of long-term debt, recorded at $6,766 million, which is quite encouraging. However, the firm expects uncertainty in the energy sector, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, to prevail going forward. Importantly, with the tally for oil and gas drilling rigs declining considerably over the months, the demand for oilfield service is likely to plunge.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. AXA acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

