Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Boosted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 3.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after buying an additional 180,031 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $632,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,274. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.