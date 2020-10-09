Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.14

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 2085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

