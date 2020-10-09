Baader Bank Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP)

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCAP. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corestate Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.60 ($44.24).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

Shares of Corestate Capital stock opened at €16.47 ($19.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.41. The stock has a market cap of $353.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.