AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.
Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
