AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

