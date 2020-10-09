Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,421. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 636.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.