Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

