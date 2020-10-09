Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDMO. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $447.73 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.26. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 296,115 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 736,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 173,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 102,811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.