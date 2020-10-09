Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.31. Approximately 13,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 51,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 581,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 158,678 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,675,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 264.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,823,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the period.

