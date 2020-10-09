Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.70. Avalon shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 13,852 shares changing hands.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned 1.81% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

